Sunny Leone Shares Her Fitness Mantra: 'Eat, Work, Sleep, Workout And Repeat'

When not giving major style moments, Sunny Leone serves some much-needed fitness motivation. The actress-model, who often entertains her fans with glimpses of her on-set goofy antics, ensures to spare gym-time too. Even when she is on the go, she maintains her fitness goals by rigorously working on her body. In her latest Instagram post, Sunny shares her secret mantra to staying fit and healthy all the time and it will motivate her fans to the grind.

She shared photos of herself, wherein she is posing in the gym, dressed in an all-black workout gear. Leaning on equipment, she looks happy in the post workout picture. The second of the two images captures her in an exercise session, running on a treadmill. Sharing the secret to a healthy lifestyle on Instagram, Sunny captioned the post, "Eat | Work | Sleep | Workout | Repeat."

Earlier, Sunny shared a fun video in which she was seen fooling around with the support of a harness. The actress, in her quirky posts, proves she never misses a fun moment. While swinging around, Sunny quipped she was practising a new "abs cycle". The glimpse from her workout diaries came with an ROFL caption. She captioned the hilarious Instagram post, "How I workout, Pretty sexy hey."

Sunny started her journey in Bollywood with the reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has starred in several films including Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, Beiimaan Love, One Night Stand, among others. Currently, she is seen as the host of the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13 alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Up next, Sunny has a couple of interesting projects lined up. She will lead the upcoming web-series titled Anamika. The actress has committed to films namely, Veeramadevi, Rangeela and Shero.

