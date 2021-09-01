Sunny Leone Shares Hot Pictures in Blue Bikini From Maldives

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is presently spending some good time with her family in Maldives. She has been sharing pictures and videos of her vacations on social media to keep her fans updated. Sunny has shared some of her beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures the actress can be seen giving a glamorous pose in a blue bikini on a sea shore. Apart from this she has also shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying her time and opening a bottle of Champaign. In the caption of this video she has welcomed the people to heaven. She has also written that no riff raff is allowed, except for her. She has further added that it is time to party and celebrate life.

As far as work is concerned Sunny just finished the shooting for her multilingual film Shero. This film has been directed by Sreejith Vijayan it will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Along with this the actress will also play the lead role against cricketer-actor Sreesanth in the Bollywood film named ‘Patta’, to be directed by R Radhakrishnan.

Sunny has received a lot of love and appreciation from the Indian audience throughout her acting career in Bollywood. Fans eagerly wait to watch her on the screen. Let’s hope that this continues and the actress’ upcoming projects too receive all the love and support of the fans.

