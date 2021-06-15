Sunny Leone Shares Photo With Rannvijay Singha, Fans Ask Her About Winner of Splitsvilla 13

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the new season of the reality show Splitsvilla. She is hosting the show, which is aired every day on Saturday at 7 pm, with Rannvijay Singha and the duo share a great bond. Recently, Sunny shared a photo of her with Rannvijay on her Instagram handle that features her showing something on her phone to Rannvijay, while he retaliates pointing a finger back at it.

In the photo, Sunny looked gorgeous in a deep-neck body fit lemon color dress, while Rannvijay donned a casual look. The actress came up with a witty caption that goes with the image. She hinted that people will be shocked to discover what was on her screen.

Fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. There were some ardent fans of Splitsvilla too, who asked her to reveal the winner of the 13th edition of the reality show.

Sunny often teases her fans with some extremely bewitching pictures of herself. A few days back she set the temperature soaring with her latest photoshoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The actress collaborated with Ratnani for his 2021 calendar launch. For the shoot, Sunny wore just a large peachy-colored hat and nothing else. Sharing the picture on her account she wrote that "Summers are here." Her hair was left loose as she leaned against a pillar and wore high-heels. Her peachy makeup with perfect highlights made it picture perfect.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in a lead role in the psychological thriller Shero. The 40-year-old will be making her Malayalam debut with this psychological thriller. She also has Rangeela and a Tamil film, Veeramadevi, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here