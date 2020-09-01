Sunny Leone Shares Pictures From Family Outing, Her Hilarious Caption Cracked Up the Internet

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are a picture-perfect couple. The couple often grabs the limelight with their amazing chemistry. While her recent Instagram post made the netizens go awww, her hilarious caption stole the show.

Sunny took to Instagram to share the glimpse of her perfect family outing. The actress posed for a cute selfie featuring herself and Daniel. In the background, we can see a camel. The picture was clicked during their day out to an animal sanctuary.

But what’s grab the attention is the hilarious caption on the post which reads, “Found a animal reserve to visit with @dirrty99 and the kids. He wanted me to write “just me, a camel and a donkey!” But that’s not so nice Weber!! Lol”.

Sunny is currently spending time with her family in Los Angeles. She often treats her fans with stunning pictures of her with the Weber clan on social media.

Earlier she shared pictures of beach outing with husband and kids Noah, Asher and Nisha. The actress looks amazing in an orange-coloured beach dress. In one of the pictures she can be seen posing with her husband while in another, Daniel can be seen walking on the beach with their kids.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!”

View this post on Instagram At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

On the other hand, Daniel also shared a series of same pictures on Instagram. He captioned the pictures"Perfect morning!!!"

View this post on Instagram Perfect morning !!!! ❤️ A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT

Sunny’s last movie outing was Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor. She had a special appearance in the film. The Debamitra Biswal directorial narrates the tale of a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom Pushpinder (Nawazuddin). The story is about how their life changes when the two get married.