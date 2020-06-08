Sunny Leone Shares Sun-kissed Picture with Hubby

Actress Sunny Leone has shared a sun-kissed picture with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny, who is currently in the US, shared the photograph on Instagram.

In the picture, she is seen dressed in a light pink top with sunflower prints posing with her husband Daniel, who looks dapper in a black 'ganji' paired with a baseball cap.

The couple is outside, with greenery in the backdrop and sun rays falling on their faces.

"It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood with @dirrty99," she wrote as the caption.

Sunny is currently living in Los Angeles. She along with Daniel and three kids flew to the US from Mumbai a few weeks ago because she felt they were safer in America than in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.