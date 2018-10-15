Sunny Leone Takes Daughter Nisha for a Boat Ride on Birthday. See Pics

Happy 3rd Birthday to my baby girl Nisha Kaur !!!! I love you with all my heart and everyday with you is a true blessing. I thank God everyday for allowing him to bring you into our lives !!! You are the meaning of JOY !!!! Xoxoxo😍❤️❤️❤️😍 @SunnyLeone pic.twitter.com/frlsPjFBeK — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) October 15, 2018

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are celebrating their daughter Nisha’s birthday in style. In a Twitter post on Monday, Daniel and Sunny can be seen with Nisha on a boat. Sunny retweeted her husband’s tweet.He captioned the photo: Happy 3rd Birthday to my baby girl Nisha Kaur !!!! I love you with all my heart and everyday with you is a true blessing. I thank God everyday for allowing him to bring you into our lives !!! You are the meaning of JOY !!!”Sunny also posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “This smile pretty much sums it all up! Happy Birthday baby girl! I’m so proud of you!”Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got married in 2011. Later they adopted Nisha hen she was 21 months old. Now, she has turned 3.Sunny and Daniel are also parents to twin boys born through surrogacy.A former adult star, Sunny became a household name in India after she featured in reality show Bigg Boss. She soon made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 in which she worked opposite Randeep Hooda.Recently, she was seen in a web series made on her life. She also played the lead in the show.