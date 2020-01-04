Sunny Leone Talks About #MeToo Movement, Says It Happens to Men As Well
Sunny Leone said that even though she lives in a bubble she would like to believe that there has been real change after the #MeToo movement.
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Sunny Leone feels she lives in a bubble, and says that she would like to believe that the whole dialogue around women empowerment and the #MeToo movement has changed people's mindset.
After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave hit Bollywood last year. It was triggered off when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008, on the sets of the film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.
Gradually, many more similar allegations emerged in the world of Bollywood, with women naming and shaming predators.
Asked to comment on the change that has come with the #MeToo movement, Sunny told IANS, "I don't work in an office. I live in a bubble but I do think and I do believe that the more women talk about these issues of sexual harassment or (instances of people) making them feel uncomfortable at work, whether it is women or men... I have to say that it does happen to men as well. It is just not recognised because 'he is guy what is the big deal'."
"If someone is bothering them at the workspace or some place else, the more that they speak up, the more they make it aware that no it is not okay ... I think yes things will change."
"Especially when so many things have come out through social media, media outlets that I have to assume that people are thinking twice that ‘ohh am I being videotaped, recorded or will she have a moment (in the future)'. I am sure that it makes (such) people uncomfortable," she added.
Sunny was glad that a message around the importance of consent was included in web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. She has a cameo as a paranormal expert in the ALTBalaji series.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
- Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona