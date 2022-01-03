Sunny Leone Teases Fans With First Glimpse of New Song Auntiyaan Dance Karengi, Leaves the Internet Excited

Leave it to Sunny Leone to set the stage on fire with her thumkas. She is one of the few actresses who set the dance mood right always with her easy peasy hook steps in her several popular item numbers. Sunny Leone, on Monday, teased her fans with the first glimpse of her new song Auntiyaan Dance Karengi and it looks full-on entertaining. The actress, dressed in a white and red lehenga, can be seen entering a festivity, where everyone is grooving to a peppy beat. “Match the vibe and add an extra ounce of energy to your thumka,” wrote Sunny in her post and went on to announce the release date of Auntiyaan Dance Karengi teaser: “The teaser to #AuntiyaanDanceKarengi will be RELEASING on 5.01.2022!”

Auntiyaan Dance Karengi has been sung by Jyotica Tangri and composed by Sunny Inder.

Here’s a sneak peek into Sunny Leone’s Auntiyaan Dance Karengi:

Sunny Leone announced Auntiyaan Dance Karengi last week. She shared the first look poster of the track and wrote: “Just when you think the year is over and I gave you 4 Songs! Here I am Back with another hit song for your NEW YEAR Playlist! This one is for all the ladies with the hottest single of the year #AuntiyaanDanceKarengi! COMING SOON!”

Sunny Leone featured in headlines last month for one of her recent songs. Initially titled Madhuban, the song’s lyrics and name were changed after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged the music video had hurt the sentiments of Hindus' religion.

Sunny Leone entered the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.

In the past few months, Sunny Leone has released a couple of solo dance numbers and Machhli is one of them. Check it out here:

Sunny Leone’s upcoming films are Shero and Oh My Ghost.

