Sunny Leone: The First Time We Celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi Was With Our Children

The excitement and energy around Ganeshotsav have started to pick up among Bollywood stars. From Kajol to Sanya Malhotra, Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone, everyone seems to be enjoying the auspicious festival with utmost fervour. Actress Sunny Leone and her husband composer Daniel Weber are no exception as their perceived meaning of festivals has amplified ever since the couple became parents to Nisha, Asher and Noah.

In an interview with Times News Network, Sunny Leone revealed that prior to their children gracing the duo’s lives, the couple only indulged in little things. However, that has changed now. She shared, “We’re usually very excited around festivals. Like the first time we celebrated this festival (Ganeshotsav) was actually with our children after they came into our life. Prior to that, we did little things, but it all became more special after Nisha put a teeka on her father’s forehead during the festival. With the kids, every festival is a different experience. Festivals help us teach them about tradition, and help the kids learn and understand important things about our culture.”

Sharing her experience of visiting the Ganesh temple in Mumbai for the very first time, Sunny added, “It was during the promotions of one of my earliest films if I am not wrong. I had visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. It was so beautiful and special.”

Elaborating more on the kind of love the couple has received from Mumbai, Sunny Leone’s spouse Daniel expressed that there is no place on this earth better than the tinsel town and that they are here to stay. He stated, “Honestly, we both wouldn’t picture ourselves living anywhere else. We belong here, the city has embraced us and we have embraced it with all our heart. We belong here and we’re here to stay. This is our home.”

On the professional front, Sunny Leone has films like Oh My Ghost(OMG), Koka Kola, Helen & The Battle of Bhima Koregaon under her kitty.

