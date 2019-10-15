Sunny Leone Throws Frozen Themed Party for Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's 4th Birthday
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who was adopted by the couple in 2017, turned four on October 14. The actress took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her daughter.
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber turned four on October 14th and the actress and husband Daniel Weber threw a grand Frozen-themed birthday party for her. The actress shared the moment on social media, where the birthday girl and the rest of the family could be seen dressed in white with a two-layered cake which had popular characters from Frozen movies Elsa and Olaf on it.
Leone also shared a heartwarming message for Nisha along with the picture. "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!! (sic)" she wrote.
Sunny's husband Daniel Weber also posted the picture of the family, captioning it, "My gift from God - Nisha Kaur Weber. love you more then I can ever explain !!! Happy Birthday baby love !!!! (sic)"
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017. In June 2018, the actor announced that her family was expanded as she welcomed twins, Asher and Noah Singh Weber. She took to Instagram to announce the news with a heartfelt message about having a family after years of trying. "We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!" she wroe.
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
On the work front, Leone will be next seen in a song from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor.
