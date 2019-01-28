LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral

Sunny Leone will be shaking a leg in Malayalam film Madhura Raja, the sequel of Pokkiri Raja, starring Mammootty in the lead.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral
Image: Twitter
Sunny Leone is all set to take south cinema by storm, appearing in a special song with Malayalam megastar Mammootty. It was earlier reported that Sunny is part of Mammootty's upcoming film Madhura Raja. A picture of the two of them on the sets of the film has gone viral now.

Madhura Raja is the sequel to the film Pokkiriraja, which was remade in Hindi as Boss, starring Akshay Kumar. Vysakh is directing the sequel which is tentatively slated to be released in March 2019. The music of the film is being composed by Gopi Sunder and fans can expect the special track involving Sunny Leone and Mammootty to be a massy one.

Sunny has a number of south projects in hand. She will soon make her debut in Malayalam with the film titled Veeramadevi. She has another film, Rangeela, which will also have her playing one of the lead characters. Besides these two, Sunny will also be seen in a special number in Ayogya which stars Vishal and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

Madhura Raja will have Anusree, Mahima Nambiar and Shamna Kasim playing female lead roles. The first part, Pokkiri Raja, had Prithviraj playing a pivotal role. However, Prithviraj will not be a part of the sequel and the film is said to be solely based on Mammootty.

According to reports, shooting of Madhura Raja has almost been completed and with Sunny’s special number, the song sequences have all been filmed.

