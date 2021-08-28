Sunny Leone to Enter Bigg Boss OTT House With Her Real-life Connection, Daniel Weber?

One of the biggest fans of Bigg Boss Sunny Leone is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. We have all seen Sunny Leone before in Bigg Boss and loved her stint in the house. We are sure with her over-the-top charm and experience Sunny will woo the audience yet again. But is she coming into the house as a contestant, challenger, or guide? Whatever it may be, it will be so exciting to watch Sunny inside with the contestants.

If sources are to be believed, “Sunny will be entering the house with her real-life connection, Daniel Weber and guide the connections inside the house who have failed to impress the audience.”

Source added, “When approached first; Daniel was hesitant and then agreed as Sunny is a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss OTT.” Wondering What masala this couple will do after what Sidnaaz did? Watch Sunday Ka Vaar.

Sunday Ka Vaar is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who gives feedback to contestants about how they are doing in the show. In the last weekend episode, Karan Johar had come down heavily on Divya Agarwal for mentioning his name inside the house over and over again. Karan also asked Divya to not play Bigg Boss with him as he is not the contestant. Divya defended herself by saying that’s not what she was doing, but Karan snapped at her for taking the wrong “tone" with him.

