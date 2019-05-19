Sunny Leone to Next Star in Horror-Comedy Film Coca Cola

Actress Sunny Leone, who is in the "best phase" of her life personally and professionally, says she enjoys having a small circle of friends.In her seven-year journey in Hindi film industry, Sunny has created a name for herself. "I have created a niche for myself with my own set of friends. I don't really get out and party, so the circle is limited. I don't know if I am yet judged, but back then also I was in a happy space and so am I now," Sunny told IANS.She married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.Sunny finds it a little tough to maintain a balance between motherhood and work. "I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule,”she said.“Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life," she added.The 38-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 after which she featured in several films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and One Night Stand.On the cost of stardom, the former adult-film star said, "I have been in the entertainment industry for 17 years, so at this point I don't know any different."On the acting front, Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project."No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."