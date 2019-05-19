Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunny Leone to Next Star in Horror-Comedy Film Coca Cola

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 after which she featured in several films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.

IANS

Updated:May 19, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Sunny Leone to Next Star in Horror-Comedy Film Coca Cola
Loading...
Actress Sunny Leone, who is in the "best phase" of her life personally and professionally, says she enjoys having a small circle of friends.

In her seven-year journey in Hindi film industry, Sunny has created a name for herself. "I have created a niche for myself with my own set of friends. I don't really get out and party, so the circle is limited. I don't know if I am yet judged, but back then also I was in a happy space and so am I now," Sunny told IANS.

She married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.

Sunny finds it a little tough to maintain a balance between motherhood and work. "I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule,”she said.

“Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life," she added.

The 38-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 after which she featured in several films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and One Night Stand.

On the cost of stardom, the former adult-film star said, "I have been in the entertainment industry for 17 years, so at this point I don't know any different."

On the acting front, Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project.

"No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."

