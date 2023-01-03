Sunny Leone Took ‘Risk’ With Tamil Film Oh My Ghost, Wants To 'Break the Mould People Created’ for Her | Exclusive

Sunny Leone became a household name after she appeared on the fifth season of Bigg Boss in 2011. She might not have carried the trophy home but it opened doors for her like never before. A year later, she marked her Bollywood debut with actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 (2012). She went on to headline an array of Hindi films over the years such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015), among others. She also belted out a bevy of chartbusters with dance numbers like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2; 2014) and Laila Main Laila (Raees; 2017).

After her cameo appearances in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films over the course of her decade-long acting career, Sunny is now busy carving a niche for herself in South cinema. Last year, she headlined a Telugu film titled Ginna (2022) and was recently seen playing the lead in a Tamil film, Oh My Ghost. The film might have opened to an underwhelming response but Sunny feels grateful for the new chapter that has unravelled in her career. For the unversed, Oh My Ghost sees her playing the character of Queen Mayasena as well as a ghost. The story follows the lives of a woman and her friends, who make an unlikely discovery about the legacy of her grandfather.

As she focuses on breaking the image that she was known for and creating a new one, she says, “2023 couldn’t have started on a warmer note for me. Actors live for the love fans shower on us. Doing a horror comedy was a risk for me and I am thrilled that has paid off. I want to break the mould that people have created for me. There is a conscious effort to choose different projects.”

Sunny, who intends to be known for her versatility as an artiste, remarks, “Our audience has evolved drastically in the past two years and I want to serve them a whole range with the shows and movies I pick up. Ginna was a massy entertainer. Anamika was a thorough actioner. My next Shero too is a power-packed action thriller. This one is a fear-filled fun ride horror comedy. The success only pushes me to make braver choices and I am ready to take more challenges here onwards.”

Currently, Sunny is busy co-hosting the reality dating show Splitsvilla X4 with television actor Arjun Bijlani. She will be seen in a host of other South films and she recently shot for a project with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the details of which are kept under wraps. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News here