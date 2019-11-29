Sunny Leone Tries to Recreate 'Baby Doll' Magic with New Song Hello Ji for Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

The original team of the smash hit song Baby Doll, from the film Ragini MMS, have come together to create yet another item number, this time for the season 2 of its web series spin-off. Sung by Kanika Kapoor and composed by the Meet Bros, the new song called 'Hello Ji' is for the upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

After stealing hearts with 'Baby Doll' and 'Chaar Botal Vodka', Sunny made a return to the Ragini franchise featuring in the special dance track. The song sees her team up once again with the music director duo Meet Brothers and choreographer Vishnu Deva to create the party track.

Commenting on the song launch, Sunny said, "Having worked with Ekta Kapoor before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we'd definitely be working again. The song is extremely catchy and everything about the dance number makes me elated to be a part of it."

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is the story of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who, along with her gang of girls, end up going on a trip. What follows is a series of unfortunate events that turns their world upside down. The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action and thrill.

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The new season of the erotic-horror web series will also feature real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood.

