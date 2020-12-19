Sunny Leone Trolled for Wearing Transparent Mask: What is This Behaviour

Sunny Leone has returned to India with her husband, Daniel Weber and their three kids. The actress was recently spotted on a set for a shoot. A video of her is doing rounds on social media where she can be seen returning to her work commitments.

In the video, Sunny can be seen wearing a black-and-white top with black jeans. One thing that caught the viewer’s eyes is the transparent face mask she was wearing, which soon became the talk of the town. Internet users couldn’t help but point out her 'reckless behaviour' for not taking the global pandemic seriously and trolled her. Netizens are also asking where they can also find such mask.

In the video, she can be seen hugging her friend who is not wearing a face mask. Check out the video here:

An Instagram user wrote, “Mask or phir hug ... What is this behaviour buddy.” Internet users didn’t seem impressed with the mask and questioned if the actress is not taking the pandemic seriously. “Covid is not just droplet infection , it’s airborne too .... come on,” wrote another user.

Her mask covered her nose properly but had a gap from below the chin. One user wrote, "Wahhh she rather not wear a mask only... As if corona can't come from below.” One similar comment read, "Funniest mask I have ever seen and it's totally useless! The virus can enter from below, lol.”

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but that is not helping her. She may be protecting others. But us not protecting herself... just wear a mask folks stay safe out there’ commented another user asking everyone to follow the precautions seriously,” wrote one more user.

Sunny recently landed in India after her 6-month stay in Los Angeles.