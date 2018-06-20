Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra may have appeared in a handful of Bollywood films, and hosted a few reality shows, but she continues to be slammed for being associated with the adult entertainment industry in the past. From character assassination to cringe worthy scrutiny on social media, she has faced it all. But has that deterred her from living the life the way she wants? No.Sunny, who was recently trolled for a post that many thought was inappropriate, is again being abused for her recent photo.On Father’s Day, Sunny visited a Gurudwara to seek blessings for her family. She was quick to share a family photo with the caption, “The Man...the Father...the husband...the friend...the one that holds us together, given us the best life and a infinite amount of love! We love you Papa! @dirrty99 Love - Nisha, Asher Noah and me :) Happy Fathers Day(sic).”Even though she had shared a happy moment with her family, she became an easy victim to social media trolls.Sunny’s recent family pictures which Daniel Weber, who is also Sunny's manager, shared on his official Instagram account too faced considerable backlash by trolls.As expected, the photo in which the family bared it all for the camera, didn't go down well with many. And the couple was subjected to rampant online abuse.“There is no pint uploading it on the internet. Keep that shit to yourself and keep it as private. Simple people have the right to troll her,” read one comment. Another Instagram user added, “DIRTY FAMILY”However, their fans took over and shared posts in their support.The couple had adopted the girl from Latur last year and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. As Sunny had said in her previous interviews, the process took two years.