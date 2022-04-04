Sunny Leone: We Bought a House to Give Our Kids a Permanent Base | Exclusive

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber bought a new house last year. “We wanted to give our kids a proper base," says the actress, who has completed a decade in India. She had been staying on rent before purchasing a three bedroom plush penthouse in suburban Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 16 crore.

Sunny has been busy shooting for a few projects down South. She says that the decision to buy a new pad was more of an emotional one. “India has been our primary home where we spend most amount of our time. We have three children and we realised we can’t just keep going from apartment to apartment and not give them a proper base. We wanted to give our kids a space that they really love. If walked into my house today, it’s a very American style. So in that way, we wanted to create a space that when we walked in that we really loved it. And it was really time to buy something and make things permanent."

The Anamika actor says that her kids are loving the new house. “They are having a blast of a time since they have a lot of space to ride their bikes and play in the garden. There is a swimming pool and other amenities some of which are still being worked on. So it’s a full service apartment. I don’t have to worry about my children at all," she adds.

Sunny, who has been working in India for 10 years now, says the journey has been completely unplanned. “From the moment I landed up in the Bigg Boss house, till today to actually buying a house in Mumbai, it has been really eventful and an amazing journey. Daniel and I often joke that we have done everything that we weren’t supposed to do. I never thought I’d be able to buy a house but I did. I adopted a little girl and I am raising twin boys here. I am working in movies, have a make-up line, a clothing line, an office and a wonderful team of people with me. I am focusing on the good things. My entire journey has been towards making our dreams come true. My heart is full."

