Sunny Leone’s Adorable Reaction on Seeing Pineapple Pastries is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala for the shooting of MTV reality show Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Singha and other team members. She keeps sharing glimpses from the sets on her social media handle. On Wednesday, she shared a video on what the MTV Splitsvilla team get to eat on the sets as she turned food critic for the same. Her adorable reaction on getting pineapple pastry in the video has left netizens in awe of her.

The video features Sunny giving her comment on the dishes available on the sets. She first went to the non-veg section and said that she doesn’t eat meat, but the people on her sets like it a lot as she showed the fish platter seems almost empty. She then notices a plateful of pineapple pastries and gets distracted as she takes the whole tray and said “Thank you”. Her reactions were too cute to miss. However, she gave it back and moved to the rice section, which nobody seems to like. She can be heard saying that they don’t need to cook steamed rice as nobody is having it.

She also showed the pulses and revealed that people love to gorge on it. She finally reached her favourite pineapple pastries corner and said that she will have to load up on this. She can be seen saying, “In exactly two minutes, the word's gonna go out that there's pastry here and I won't get any." In the video, she can be seen donning a green tee paired with denim pants, white sneakers and a white cap.

Sunny’s adorable stint made many of her fans’ heart skip a bit as they showered the post with heart emojis.

A few days ago, she set the internet on fire with her stunning clicks in a bikini. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures, where she looks like a mermaid enjoying swimming inside a pool.

On the work front, she will be next seen Vikram Bhatt’s series Anamika.