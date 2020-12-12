Sunny Leone's Epic Reaction to Bihar Student Naming Her and Emraan Hashmi As Parents in Admit Card

Sunny Leone has reacted to the news of a student in Bihar who named her and actor Emraan Hashmi as his parents in his exam admit card. Retweeting the news on the subject, Sunny made a hilarious comment. She wrote, "This kid's awesome! Way to dream big :) XO haha." (sic)

This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha https://t.co/VEkTnsv4VT — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 12, 2020

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi denied any such relationship with the said student. He tweeted, "I swear he ain't mine!"

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University were flummoxed when a screenshot of a BA 2nd-year student's purported admit card, which has now gone viral on social media, was brought to their notice.

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district. Against the column of father's name is printed Emran Hashmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona.

Moreover, the name of Sunny Leone, a Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the town’s infamous red light area, as the address give away the mischief.

Sources in the varsity said attempts were being made to track down the student with the help of the Aadhar card number and the mobile number printed on the admit card, as per news agency PTI.