Sunny Leone's Ethnic Look in Kerala will Remind You of Preity Zinta in Jiya Jale

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post is all about the magic of God's own country, Kerala. Inspired by the fisherwoman costumes of Kerala, Sunny wore a gorgeous pink outfit in her latest post and expressed her love for the south Indian state.

The 39-year-old actress wore a pink silk blouse with golden border as she posed for the camera. The actress completed her look with traditional gold earrings, pink bangles, anklets, and a bindi. Sitting on a boat somewhere in the waters of Poovar Island, Sunny captioned the post with her declaration of love for Kerala.

The look is strongly reminiscent of Preity Zinta in the song Jiya Jale (Dil Se). Take a look at the photos here:

Sunny has been sharing some sneak peek into the shooting of MTV Splitsvilla in Kerala. In an earlier post, she had shared a video from the sets of the show where she was seen gracefully falling into the swimming pool. Wearing a yellow romper and sunglasses, Sunny smiled for the camera and struck a confident pose as she fell into the pool. Sunny captioned the video and wrote that poise is important even when a person is falling down. The video has been viewed by over 2.6 million Instagram users as fans leave red heart emojis on her post.

Read: Sunny Leone's Mantra: Poise is Important Even When You are Falling Down

Sunny was joined by her husband Daniel Weber for a romantic Valentine's Day date on Sunday. In an Instagram post, the actress and television personality shared a few video clips and pictures from the date. Captioning the post, Sunny wrote that it was an amazing valentine's day with her husband. She further mentioned that the couple had been through a lot together and especially in 2020, but through it all, Daniel is still the man of her dreams that has come true and she is lucky that he is a part of her life. She called Daniel a great man, partner, husband, and father as she wished him a happy Valentine's Day.