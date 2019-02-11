Sunny Leone’s Twin Sons Noah and Asher Turn 1, See Photos of Birthday Celebration

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday to share snapshots from the birthday celebration of her year-old twin sons Noah and Asher.In the photos, the infants are wearing matching blue outfits and are posing in front to two giant blue cakes. Their elder sister Nisha Kaur Weber can also be seen having fun with them.For the occasion, Sunny chose to dress casual in blue denims and a multi-coloured striped shirt. Sharing the images of her sons in a short video clip, she wrote, “Words can’t explain the feelings we @dirrty99 have for our family but I’ll try. The last one year with Noah and Asher has been one of the most amazing years of my life. Nisha is the best big sister Noah and Asher could ever have.“You are the light of my life and the reason I want to wake up every morning. Your smiles, hugs, kisses, and even your cute crying and whining brings me joy! Happy Birthday to my two little bundles of joy!! My mantra to myself everyday to enjoy every sec I have with my family. I am here, I am now, In the here, In the now. Quote by ‘thigh nanh hunh’.”Notably, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had Noah and Asher last year via surrogacy. They also have a three-year-old adopted daughter, Nisha.