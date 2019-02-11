English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone’s Twin Sons Noah and Asher Turn 1, See Photos of Birthday Celebration
Sunny Leone has three children—daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher.
Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah and Asher. (Image: Instagram/Sunny Leone)
Loading...
Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday to share snapshots from the birthday celebration of her year-old twin sons Noah and Asher.
In the photos, the infants are wearing matching blue outfits and are posing in front to two giant blue cakes. Their elder sister Nisha Kaur Weber can also be seen having fun with them.
For the occasion, Sunny chose to dress casual in blue denims and a multi-coloured striped shirt. Sharing the images of her sons in a short video clip, she wrote, “Words can’t explain the feelings we @dirrty99 have for our family but I’ll try. The last one year with Noah and Asher has been one of the most amazing years of my life. Nisha is the best big sister Noah and Asher could ever have.
“You are the light of my life and the reason I want to wake up every morning. Your smiles, hugs, kisses, and even your cute crying and whining brings me joy! Happy Birthday to my two little bundles of joy!! My mantra to myself everyday to enjoy every sec I have with my family. I am here, I am now, In the here, In the now. Quote by ‘thigh nanh hunh’.”
Notably, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had Noah and Asher last year via surrogacy. They also have a three-year-old adopted daughter, Nisha.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In the photos, the infants are wearing matching blue outfits and are posing in front to two giant blue cakes. Their elder sister Nisha Kaur Weber can also be seen having fun with them.
For the occasion, Sunny chose to dress casual in blue denims and a multi-coloured striped shirt. Sharing the images of her sons in a short video clip, she wrote, “Words can’t explain the feelings we @dirrty99 have for our family but I’ll try. The last one year with Noah and Asher has been one of the most amazing years of my life. Nisha is the best big sister Noah and Asher could ever have.
“You are the light of my life and the reason I want to wake up every morning. Your smiles, hugs, kisses, and even your cute crying and whining brings me joy! Happy Birthday to my two little bundles of joy!! My mantra to myself everyday to enjoy every sec I have with my family. I am here, I am now, In the here, In the now. Quote by ‘thigh nanh hunh’.”
View this post on Instagram
Words can’t explain the feelings we @dirrty99 have for our family but I’ll try. The last one year with Noah and Asher has been one of the most amazing years of my life. Nisha is the best big sister Noah and Asher could ever have. You are the light of my life and the reason I want to wake up every morning. Your smiles, hugs, kisses, and even your cute crying and whining brings me joy! Happy Birthday to my two little bundles of joy!! My mantra to myself everyday to enjoy every sec I have with my family. “I am here, I am now, In the here, In the now.” Quote by “thigh nanh hunh”
Notably, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had Noah and Asher last year via surrogacy. They also have a three-year-old adopted daughter, Nisha.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- BCCI Meet on Friday to Consider Asking Pakistan World Cup Ban
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results