Ujda Chaman Actor Sunny Singh Recalls His Struggling Years In Bollywood

The struggle and patience required to make a career in films is real. Not every actor gets a big break in the industry immediately upon entry. Up and coming star Sunny Singh, too, has had his share of struggles in the industry in the past as well.

Speaking to Hindustan Times Sunny Singh stated that he is the son of an action director and therefore is familiar with the industry. As a result, he learned not to rush into anything and to take each step slowly and gradually.

Remembering his days struggling for a breakthrough, he revealed that he used to audition for ad films and print shoots. Recounting an incident with a director, he said, "After becoming an actor, I had a meeting with a director and he was friendly and also gave me his number. And when I called him after two-three days, he got very angry and shouted at me saying, 'How dare you call me? Don't call me from next time' I faced a lot of humiliation but I remained focussed on my goals."

Sunny made his breakthrough in the industry appearing in a number of films directed by Luv Ranjan. Some of these films include Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). He stated that Ranjan is like an elder brother to him and that he would never hesitate to accept a role in his film.

Sunny is next set to appear in Navjot Gulati's romantic comedy titled Jai Mummy Di alongside Sonnalli Seygall. The two had starred alongside previously in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film is set for a January 17, 2020 release.

