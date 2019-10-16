Sunny Singh Says All's Cool With Ayushmann Khurrana Irrespective of Ujda Chaman-Bala Tussle

Tension has been running high between Ujda Chaman and Bala since the reveal of their trailers. Both films revolve around a protagonist suffering from balding and how his personal and professional life is affected because of it. Ujda Chaman's makers have also stated that they would take this battle to court.

Despite all the rivalry, it seems that lead actors Sunny Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana remain unfazed and unaffected. Sunny, in fact, even praised and stated he enjoyed the trailer of Bala.

Speaking to Press Trust of India he said, "I am away from all of this. I am doing a film. I am also getting to know that this film (Bala) is kind of similar. Initially you feel like, 'Why and how is this happening?' But then you feel it's okay. He's playing his part, I am playing mine. We both are actors doing our jobs. I love him and I'm a fan of his acting. Even if people compare, the makers know both actors have put in their best. Which film works at the box office is another thing. I am only concerned about respect from the audience and makers. Comparisons with him won't bother me."

Abhishek Pathak, who has directed Ujda Chaman, revealed that his film is an official remake of the 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Katthe. Bala has been directed by Amar Kaushik.

Earlier, Abhishek had stated that he had acquired the right to remake the Kannada film and would, therefore, take the matter to court. Bala producer Dinesh Vijan responded to this by releasing a statement where he stated that his film was completely original and written from scratch.

Whether that is true or not will be revealed once both films release. Ujda Chaman is slated to release on November 8. Bala will be releasing a day before on November 7.

