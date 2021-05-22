Sunny Singh Says He and Adipurush Co-star Prabhas are on Strict Diets and Bulking Up Naturally

Sunny Singh is all set to foray in the pan-India arena with the mythological film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas in the lead. He will be seen as Laxman in the Om Raut directorial which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is making the most of the lockdown by preparing for his character in the film in order to maintain his physique. The actor follows a strict diet plan, for his role, in which he has to look bulked up and muscular.

The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor revealed, “For the film, I’m on a strict diet taking not more than 50% of carbs and 50% of protein. Sometimes I have around 15 eggs a day or 10 and then I make sure I eat 4-5 meals in a day. Both Prabhas and I have to look muscular, and nicely bulked up for this role. We are bulking up naturally without any steroids or supplements and taking normal whey protein, that’s it."

Sunny Singh often keeps his fans entertained through his social media with his breath taking monochrome pictures and witty captions.

‘Adipurush’ will mark a lot of firsts for the actor, his first pan-India film, and his first mythological role. He was last seen in the 2020 film Jai Mummy Di.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here