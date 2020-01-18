Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall's Jai Mummy Di Leaked Online
The newest Bollywood release 'Jai Mummy Di' starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall has been reportedly leaked online by illegal streaming site TamilRockers.
Actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di has been leaked online. The film's leaked copy came within 24 hours of its release, according to bollywoodlife.com.
According to the website, the culprits behind this are the owners of a website called Tamilrockers, which is infamous for leaking several Bollywood and South films within hours of the release.
The film, which released on Friday, is directed by Navjot Gulati and also stars Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.
Jai Mummy Di is about conflicting dynamics between Sonnalli and Sunny's mothers in the movie and how that is affecting them and other members of both the families.
