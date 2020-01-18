Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall's Jai Mummy Di Leaked Online

The newest Bollywood release 'Jai Mummy Di' starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall has been reportedly leaked online by illegal streaming site TamilRockers.

IANS

Updated:January 18, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall's Jai Mummy Di Leaked Online
The newest Bollywood release 'Jai Mummy Di' starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall has been reportedly leaked online by illegal streaming site TamilRockers.

Actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di has been leaked online. The film's leaked copy came within 24 hours of its release, according to bollywoodlife.com.

Read: Jai Mummy Di Movie Review: Sunny Singh is Burdened with an Average Film and a Few Remixes

According to the website, the culprits behind this are the owners of a website called Tamilrockers, which is infamous for leaking several Bollywood and South films within hours of the release.

The film, which released on Friday, is directed by Navjot Gulati and also stars Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.

Jai Mummy Di is about conflicting dynamics between Sonnalli and Sunny's mothers in the movie and how that is affecting them and other members of both the families.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram