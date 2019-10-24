Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman' to Hit Theatres a Week Before Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'

Ujda Chaman's director Abhisehk Patahk and Bala's producer Dinesh Vajan had been fighting a legal tussle over copyright violation and release date issues.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
It was earlier reported that Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala were at loggerheads over copyright violation and release date. The case was being heard in the High Court. As per the latest development, the release for Ujda Chaman has been pushed a week prior and the film will now release on November 1.

A Mirror report quoted director Abhishek Pathak, “Since I had announced my film first, it is better to release a week before them and enjoy a solo release.”

Bala's relase date remains unchanged.

Talking about his directorial debut, Abhishek had previously said that his movie is the official remake of Kannada comedy Ondu Motteya Kathe, to which they have the official rights. Apart from plot clash and both movies revolving around a bald protagonist, the tussle started when Bala’s producer Dinesh Vijan advanced the release date of Bala from November 15 to November 7, just one day ahead of Abhishek’s movie.

While the multi-starrer Housefull 4 releases this Friday and has chances to attract the larger chunk of the audience, Abhishek is confident about his subject. “Both films appeal to different audiences and by then many would have seen Housefull. There is a demand of our subject and November 1 will be a good date,” he says.

“No one can predict how many people will watch a film but today they are open to fresh content and mine is a good film,” Abhishek added.

Since the marketing schedule is in place, the director is game for the new release. While half the matter has been resolved, the director feels that it’s on the court to take the decision over the copyright violation.

