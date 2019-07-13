Super 30 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Gets a Decent Opening, Earns Rs 11 Crore

Hrithik Roshan's latest release Super 30 has had a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 11.83 crore on the first day. The film, that has Hrithik play mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar from Patna, is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has begun it's fourth week at the box office.

Kabir Singh had opened to double the figure of Super 30 - it earned Rs 20.21 crore to become the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year. Super 30 hasn't been so lucky. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the opening day figures of Super 30, hoping that business will pick up for the film over the weekend.

"Super 30 has a decent Day 1... business picked up at metros and urban centres (Mumbai and South specifically) towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on day 2 and day 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Friday India business is Rs. 11.83 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Super 30 tells the story of Anand Kumar, who coached students from the economically weaker background for the entrance exam of Indian Institutes of Management. The film opened to mixed reviews on Friday. While Hrithik was praised for his histrionics, his look and the film's treatment of the subject has been criticised. Rajeev Masand said, "Director Vikas Bahl and writer Sanjeev Dutta don't seem convinced about the inherent dramatic potential of their protagonist's story, choosing therefore to exaggerate details, omit crucial facts, and dial up the melodrama in order to raise the stakes."

Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, sparking off an outrage with many terming its protagonist misogynist and patriarchal. But that made no dent on the box office collections of the film. It remains to be seen if Super 30 is able to stand the competition or not.

