Super 30 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan Film Can Spring Surprises

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has released in cinemas on Friday. This is the actor's first film in close to two years, after 2017's Kaabil. The makers hosted a special screening for the film and press fraternity on Wednesday, which elicited a largely positive response. However, the real test for Hrithik will be at the box-office as Super 30 will also aim to bring the successful run of Kabir Singh to a halt, in order to succeed commercially.

Speaking about the morning shows of Super 30, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel informed that the film is off to an average start at the box-office. He tweeted, "#Super30 off to a mediocre start at the box office, film opened with 25-30% occupancy across India. Poised to grow noon shows onward."

The fact that team India has exited from the World Cup 2019, may turn out to be in Super 30's favour this weekend. Speaking about the expectations from Super 30, Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that since Hrithik is returning after close to two years, considering his star status, Super 30 is a set to attract audiences. He told the publication, "The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik."

Talking about day one collections, Girish predicted double digits opening for Super 30. About the same, he said, "It is a word of mouth movie and I peg its day one box office collection at Rs 12 crore and it might go further to Rs 13-14 crore. The chances of it going downwards are bleak after the initial reactions."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 will see Hrithik portray the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who has been credited with putting underprivileged into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) under his flagship Super 30 programme.

