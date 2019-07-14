Take the pledge to vote

Super 30 Box Office Day 2: Hrithik Roshan Film Shows Growth Spurt, Earns Rs 30 Crores

If its current trend at the box office continues, Super 30 may even surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Image of Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Twitter
After several delays and controversies, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally hit theatres on July 12. The film earned Rs 11.83 crore on opening day, and despite mixed reviews, it has managed to show a spurt in growth at the box office. Super 30 earned Rs 18.19 crore on Day 2, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 30.02 crore.

Based on the life and struggles of Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, marks Hrithik's return to celluloid after a gap of almost two years. According to industry experts, the film performed well in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities on Saturday and also showed an upward trend in mass circuits. If its current trend continues, Super 30 may even surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Taran Adarsh also shared a city-wise breakup of Super 30's collections in two days.

Read: Super 30 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Gets a Decent Opening, Earns Rs 11 Crore

The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 255 crore in India.

