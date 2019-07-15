Super 30 Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Clinches Rs 50 Crore In 3 Days

Hrithik Roshan's latest release Super 30 opened to decent numbers at the box office on Friday. The film started its box office run with Rs 11.83 crore on Day 1. It showed a growth spurt on Saturday by earning almost double of Day 1, bringing the total up to Rs 30 crore. On the third day of its release, the film continued its winning streak at the box office by earning Rs 20.7 crore.

After Sunday's collection, Super 30's box office total is now Rs 50 crore. Industry experts had predicted that the film is likely to surpass the 5-crore mark in three days, and their estimates have turned out to be true. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the first weekend, saying that the film has performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities.

#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Adarsh also said that the film will now have to stand the weekday test of gaining adequate footfall to maintain its position at the box office. He added that Super 30 is "trending far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil."

#Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically... #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Based on the life and struggles of Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, Super 30 marks Hrithik's return to celluloid after a gap of almost two years. The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 259 crore in India.

Read: Super 30 Box Office Day 2: Hrithik Roshan Film Shows Growth Spurt, Earns Rs 30 Crores

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a lunch for her industry friends on Sunday to celebrate Super 30's impressive opening.

Read: Farah Khan Hosts Lunch to Celebrate Super 30; Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Others Attend

Follow @News18Movies for more