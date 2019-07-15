Take the pledge to vote

Super 30 Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Clinches Rs 50 Crore In 3 Days

On the third day of its release, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 maintained its momentum at the box office by earning Rs 20.7 crore.

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
A still from Super 30 song Paisa, featuring Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Twitter
Hrithik Roshan's latest release Super 30 opened to decent numbers at the box office on Friday. The film started its box office run with Rs 11.83 crore on Day 1. It showed a growth spurt on Saturday by earning almost double of Day 1, bringing the total up to Rs 30 crore. On the third day of its release, the film continued its winning streak at the box office by earning Rs 20.7 crore.

After Sunday's collection, Super 30's box office total is now Rs 50 crore. Industry experts had predicted that the film is likely to surpass the 5-crore mark in three days, and their estimates have turned out to be true. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the first weekend, saying that the film has performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities.

Adarsh also said that the film will now have to stand the weekday test of gaining adequate footfall to maintain its position at the box office. He added that Super 30 is "trending far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil."

Based on the life and struggles of Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, Super 30 marks Hrithik's return to celluloid after a gap of almost two years. The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 259 crore in India.

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a lunch for her industry friends on Sunday to celebrate Super 30's impressive opening.

