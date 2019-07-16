Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Earns Rs 57.68 Crore

After earning Rs 50 crores in 3 days, Super 30 has managed to stay steady at the box office on its first weekday as well. Monday's trends showed promise, as the Hrithik Roshan starrer collected almost Rs 7 crore, bringing its four-day total to Rs 57.68 crore.

The film got off on a decent start when it released last Friday, earning Rs 11.83 on Day 1. The collections almost doubled on Saturday and Sunday, with the film earning Rs 18.19 crore and Rs 20.74 crore respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Super 30 was steady at multiplexes of urban centers on Day 4, which is driving its business. He predicted that the film could collect a total of Rs 75 crore by the end of first week.

#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz... Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak... Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 261 crore in India.

In its second week, Super 30 will face competition from the much-hyped Hollywood biggie The Lion King, which is releasing on Friday.

#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]... Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

The film, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film.

