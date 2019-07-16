Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Earns Rs 57.68 Crore

The Hrithik Roshan starrer collected almost Rs 7 crore on Monday, bringing its four-day total to Rs 57.68 crore. It is expected to collect Rs 75 crore by end of the week.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Earns Rs 57.68 Crore
Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

After earning Rs 50 crores in 3 days, Super 30 has managed to stay steady at the box office on its first weekday as well. Monday's trends showed promise, as the Hrithik Roshan starrer collected almost Rs 7 crore, bringing its four-day total to Rs 57.68 crore.

The film got off on a decent start when it released last Friday, earning Rs 11.83 on Day 1. The collections almost doubled on Saturday and Sunday, with the film earning Rs 18.19 crore and Rs 20.74 crore respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Super 30 was steady at multiplexes of urban centers on Day 4, which is driving its business. He predicted that the film could collect a total of Rs 75 crore by the end of first week.

The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 261 crore in India.

In its second week, Super 30 will face competition from the much-hyped Hollywood biggie The Lion King, which is releasing on Friday.

The film, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made Tax-Free in Bihar, Actor Tweets 'This is Amazing'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram