Super 30 Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Collects Rs 75 crore in First Week

After a good opening weekend and a steady run through the week, Hrithik Roshan's latest release has earned Rs 75 crore within first 7 days of its release. The film's box office collection in India is at Rs 75.85 crore. With that, its first week run comes to a close, and it remains to be seen whether the film can reach the Rs 100 crore mark in the next week, after newer films have released.

The film fought through competition from Kabir Singh, which has had a long run at the box office. The arrival of Disney's The Lion King on July 19 is bound to make a dent in Super 30's business in the second week.

Super 30 is based on the life of the genius mathematician from Patna, who has struggled to ensure that underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collection of the Vikas Bahl directorial all through the first week.

#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Adarsh also said that The Lion King, with a screen count of 2140, has started off on a good note.

#TheLionKing screen count...India: 2140#English #Hindi #Tamil #TeluguHas started on a good note... Will be the first choice of moviegoers this week... Should collect in double digits on Day 1 [all versions combined]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which has had a blockbuster run at the box office, completed four weeks of its release. In a month the film has earned a whopping Rs 266 crore, making it the top grosser of 2019 so far. It is also Shahid's biggest hit ever.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 134.42 crWeek 2: ₹ 78.78 crWeek 3: ₹ 36.40 crWeek 4: ₹ 16.66 crTotal: ₹ 266.26 crIndia biz.ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

