1-min read

Super 30 Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Collects Rs 75 crore in First Week

Super 30's first week run has come to a close with a collection of Rs 75.85 crore at the India box office.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
Super 30 Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Collects Rs 75 crore in First Week
Image of Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After a good opening weekend and a steady run through the week, Hrithik Roshan's latest release has earned Rs 75 crore within first 7 days of its release. The film's box office collection in India is at Rs 75.85 crore. With that, its first week run comes to a close, and it remains to be seen whether the film can reach the Rs 100 crore mark in the next week, after newer films have released.

The film fought through competition from Kabir Singh, which has had a long run at the box office. The arrival of Disney's The Lion King on July 19 is bound to make a dent in Super 30's business in the second week.

Super 30 is based on the life of the genius mathematician from Patna, who has struggled to ensure that underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collection of the Vikas Bahl directorial all through the first week.

Adarsh also said that The Lion King, with a screen count of 2140, has started off on a good note.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which has had a blockbuster run at the box office, completed four weeks of its release. In a month the film has earned a whopping Rs 266 crore, making it the top grosser of 2019 so far. It is also Shahid's biggest hit ever.

