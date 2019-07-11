Super 30 Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Stars Overwhelmed by Hrithik Roshan's Performance

Super 30, in which Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children since the inception of Super 30 programme in 2002 by providing them free food, lodgings and classes to help them qualify in the different IITs of the country, had a special screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday.

Among those who attended the special premiere were Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez among others and the film has elicited a positive response from the fraternity.

Praising Hrithik's film and his performance in it, Farah wrote, "Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You (sic)."

Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

In other tweets Farah also praised director Vikas Bahl.

And can’t forget #AnandKumar .. what a story n what an inspirational life♥️ #super30 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

#Super30 will be known & may even become a case study for its casting. Especially of those 30 Super students. Commendable how seriously @CastingChhabra takes his work.@RelianceEnt — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) July 11, 2019

Take a bow @iHrithik for such a brilliant movie #Super30 .. What a brilliant performance and what a beautiful movie.... A must watch for all the cinema lovers ... We all need to witness the fight & journey of Anand Kumar. Wow .. Truly inspiring!!!... Go watch this beautiful Gem . pic.twitter.com/ZXAGXDj47z — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) July 10, 2019

Saw the preview of movie #SUPER30 ... The movie is just Wow 😮... It’s a brilliant film .. It’s a completely new @iHrithik Hrithik Roshan in the movie... @hrithikroshan ’s performance blew my mind....He is so... https://t.co/WuZi0ZvGut — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) July 10, 2019

Watched #super30 last night , @iHrithik u are a shining star! What a performance ! Real, endearing, gut wrenching! Every character , especially the kids n #pankajTripathiJi uffffff outstanding! This movie is gonna make u wake up n go after ur dreams ! @CastingChhabra 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 10, 2019

‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH 👏🏻❤️🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2019

Featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Super 30 releases on July 12. Super 30 marks Hrithik's return to the silver screen after 2017 film Kaabil.

