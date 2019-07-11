Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Super 30 Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Stars Overwhelmed by Hrithik Roshan's Performance

Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Farah Khan among others were present at the special screening of 'Super 30' in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Super 30 Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Stars Overwhelmed by Hrithik Roshan's Performance
Image of Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Super 30, in which Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children since the inception of Super 30 programme in 2002 by providing them free food, lodgings and classes to help them qualify in the different IITs of the country, had a special screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday.

Among those who attended the special premiere were Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez among others and the film has elicited a positive response from the fraternity.

Praising Hrithik's film and his performance in it, Farah wrote, "Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You (sic)."

In other tweets Farah also praised director Vikas Bahl.

Check out other celebrity reactions to Super 30 here:

Featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Super 30 releases on July 12. Super 30 marks Hrithik's return to the silver screen after 2017 film Kaabil.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram