Super 30 Declared Tax Free in Uttar Pradesh, Hrithik Roshan Thanks Yogi Adityanath

After meeting Anand Kumar, Yogi Adityanath declared that 'Super 30' will run tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Super 30 Declared Tax Free in Uttar Pradesh, Hrithik Roshan Thanks Yogi Adityanath
Image of Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar, Yogi Adityanath, courtesy of Instagram
After Rajasthan and Bihar, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which takes inspiration from the work of mathematician Anand Kumar who is credited with sending underprivileged students to (Indian Institute of Technology) IITs under his flagship Super 30 program, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

After the announcement, Hrithik took to social media to thank UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his gesture. He wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude for this gesture. Thank you Shri. Yogi Adityanathji for announcing the film Tax-free in UP."

Super 30 is doing well at the box-office since it released on July 5. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's collection in a tweet, which read, "#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri... Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will comfortably cross ₹ 💯 cr mark in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz."

Earlier, Anand Kumar shared the news of Super 30 being declared tax-free in UP. Sharing an image with UP's Chief Minister, Anand wrote on Twitter, "Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made ‘Super 30’ film tax free in UP. @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30."

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Super 30 is running in cinemas now.

