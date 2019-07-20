Super 30 Declared Tax Free in Uttar Pradesh, Hrithik Roshan Thanks Yogi Adityanath
After meeting Anand Kumar, Yogi Adityanath declared that 'Super 30' will run tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
Image of Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar, Yogi Adityanath, courtesy of Instagram
After Rajasthan and Bihar, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which takes inspiration from the work of mathematician Anand Kumar who is credited with sending underprivileged students to (Indian Institute of Technology) IITs under his flagship Super 30 program, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
After the announcement, Hrithik took to social media to thank UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his gesture. He wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude for this gesture. Thank you Shri. Yogi Adityanathji for announcing the film Tax-free in UP."
Heartfelt gratitude for this gesture. Thank you Shri. Yogi Adityanathji for announcing the film Tax-free in UP. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/kBCixIgdTm pic.twitter.com/mMc12VUfDN— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 20, 2019
Super 30 is doing well at the box-office since it released on July 5. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's collection in a tweet, which read, "#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri... Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will comfortably cross ₹ 💯 cr mark in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz."
#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri... Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will comfortably cross ₹ 💯 cr mark in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019
Earlier, Anand Kumar shared the news of Super 30 being declared tax-free in UP. Sharing an image with UP's Chief Minister, Anand wrote on Twitter, "Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made ‘Super 30’ film tax free in UP. @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30."
Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made ‘Super 30’ film tax free in UP.@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/KuDLIwR7bM— Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 20, 2019
Starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Super 30 is running in cinemas now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sheila Dixit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- Payal Rohatgi Files Complaint Against Ajaz Khan Over Derogatory Video
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8