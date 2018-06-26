Super 30: Hrithik Dances to Bhojpuri Hit Lollipop Lagelu After Wrapping Up Sambhar Schedule of Film

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently busy prepping for mathematician Anand Kumar's biopic, is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The actor wrapped up his schedule of Sambhar just recently. The last day of the shoot, however, had a pleasant surprise in store for Hrithik. Marking the last day of schedule for Super 30, the kids, portraying the students of the Super 30 program, decided to make it a memorable one with Hrithik.To bid goodbye to their on-screen teacher, the kids planned a dance and a puppet show. It was all in all a very lively evening where everyone made the most of it and enjoyed it thoroughly.The night turned even more interesting when Hrithik shook his leg on one of the most popular Bihari songs-- Lollipop Lagelu. The actor, who will be playing a Bihari for the first time in Super 30, perfectly captured the essence of his character as he grooved to the hit number.Meanwhile, the unit has packed their Sambhar schedule and headed to Varanasi to kick-start their next schedule. For his first ever biopic, Hrithik will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher's character.Based on Anand Kumar's educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik in a never seen before avatar. Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on January 25 next year.