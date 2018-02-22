English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Super 30: Makers of Hrithik Roshan Starrer To Spend Rs 10 Cr To Recreate Bihar in Mumbai?
The film, based on Patna mathematician Anand Kumar, is currently being shot in Jaipur.
Image: Instagram/Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in Super 30. The film, based on Patna mathematician Anand Kumar, is currently being shot in Jaipur. On Wednesday, a few photos from the sets went viral on social media. The photos see Hrithik selling papad on the streets of Jaipur in a cycle.
It is believed that after completing the filming in the Pink city, the actor will next shoot in Patna, the native place of Kumar. But if a report in TOI is anything to go by, the makers of the film are apparently planning to spend Rs 10 crore to recreate the city at a suburban Mumbai studio.
The team reportedly decided to do that because it would be difficult for them to shoot in the "crowded city".
The mathematician's acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.
In an interview given to PTI, Anand has shown his elation on Hrithik essaying his life on a big film. He had said, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny.”
Directed by Vikas Bahl the film is expected to release later this year and will mark Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Mrunal Thakur.
