Super 30 New Song Basanti No Dance Highlights Fear of English Among Hrithik Roshan's Students

Super 30's new song Basanti No Dance was released today, showing Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar motivating students to put up an act in English, in order to overcome their fear of the language. The song is unlike any Hrithik Roshan number, where, rather than showing off his own dance moves, the actor lets the students take centrestage.

The song has a Sholay twist, as it begins by one boy asking a girl called Basanti not to dance "in front of these dogs", translating the iconic dialogues of Dharmendra in English. Hrithik shared the YouTube link of the song video, alongside the caption, "Angrezi ka darr hatao. Kyunki aise bohut se darwaaze hai duniya main jo sirf isliye nahin khulte kyunki log 'May I come in' nahin kaha pate ##Super30 #July12 #BasantiNoDance."

The lyrics, an amalgamation of Hindi and broken English, has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and has music composed by Ajay and Atul. The song has been sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar. The film is based on the life of math wizard Anand Kumar who is the founder of the Super 30 programme that teaches underprivileged children to prepare for IIT entrance exams.

The song is more about the thought and the struggle of these students than musical quality and feel. Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, it attracted comments of praise from netizens who identified with the struggle with the English language.

The struggle with the English language is so real and so painful, only who has gone through can understand. Thanks for bringing this to the fore. — Bikram উবাচ (@follobj) June 29, 2019

Yes, extremely relatable.I really got chills to feel the purpose of the song #BasantiNoDance — ✴Hrithik's forever💖 (@iSangitaC) June 29, 2019

I think those 30 students are brilliant actorsI can see those struggle & pain in their eyes in each scene.#BasantiNoDance — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) June 29, 2019

Sir, we are here desperately waiting for Super 30 movie. As a ruralfolk, I was also in past not understood the meaning of "may I come in Sir" But now got its original sense. and climax of life has been totally changed. 🙏🙏🙏@teacheranand — Rajiv Mittal (@therajivmittal) June 29, 2019

