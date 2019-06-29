Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Super 30 New Song Basanti No Dance Highlights Fear of English Among Hrithik Roshan's Students

The song has a Sholay twist, as it begins by one boy asking a girl called Basanti not to dance "in front of these dogs", translating the iconic dialogues of Dharmendra in English.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
Super 30 New Song Basanti No Dance Highlights Fear of English Among Hrithik Roshan's Students
Image: Twitter
Super 30's new song Basanti No Dance was released today, showing Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar motivating students to put up an act in English, in order to overcome their fear of the language. The song is unlike any Hrithik Roshan number, where, rather than showing off his own dance moves, the actor lets the students take centrestage.

The song has a Sholay twist, as it begins by one boy asking a girl called Basanti not to dance "in front of these dogs", translating the iconic dialogues of Dharmendra in English. Hrithik shared the YouTube link of the song video, alongside the caption, "Angrezi ka darr hatao. Kyunki aise bohut se darwaaze hai duniya main jo sirf isliye nahin khulte kyunki log 'May I come in' nahin kaha pate ##Super30 #July12 #BasantiNoDance."

The lyrics, an amalgamation of Hindi and broken English, has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and has music composed by Ajay and Atul. The song has been sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar. The film is based on the life of math wizard Anand Kumar who is the founder of the Super 30 programme that teaches underprivileged children to prepare for IIT entrance exams.

The song is more about the thought and the struggle of these students than musical quality and feel. Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, it attracted comments of praise from netizens who identified with the struggle with the English language.

