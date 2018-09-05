English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Super 30: On Teacher's Day, Hrithik Roshan Shares His Intense First Looks From the Film
Super 30 is about teacher Anand Kumar's acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.
Image: Twitter/ A still from Super 30
Hrithik Roshan's upcoming Super 30 is based on the real-life Anand Kumar, a teacher who tutors underprivileged students in Mathematics to help get them admission in the prestigious IITs. And to unveil the first look of the film, what time could be better than Teacher's Day?
Hrithik shared the first look from the film without captioning the image. But his intense expression, while Mathematics formulae and student slogans floated in the background, were enough to convey the subject of the film.
Later on Wednesday morning, he shared two posters with “Ab raja ka beta, raja nahin banega". Raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga" taglines on them.
In one of the posters, he's almost hard to be spotted as he effortlessly becomes a part of the locale surrounding him. Sharing the poster he wrote, "अब राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बनेगा... अब राजा वही बनेगा जो हकदार होगा!"
While in the second one, he's back with his intense grim expression. Captioning the poster he wrote, "वक़्त बदलने वाला है, Welcome to Super 30."
The film is about the mathematician's acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.
In an interview given to PTI, Anand has shown his elation over Hrithik essaying his life on a big film. He had said, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny.”
Directed by Vikas Bahl Super 30 will hit the screens on January 25.
September 4, 2018
अब राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बनेगा... अब राजा वही बनेगा जो हकदार होगा! #Super30Poster @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies #VikasBahl #SajidNadiadwala #HRXFilms @WardaNadiadwala @MadhuMantena @teacheranand @mrunal0801 @super30film @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/rI2CmFiQNh— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 5, 2018
वक़्त बदलने वाला है, Welcome to Super 30 #Super30Poster@RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies #VikasBahl #SajidNadiadwala #HRXFilms @WardaNadiadwala @MadhuMantena @teacheranand @mrunal0801 @super30film @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/pNxruM68sm— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 5, 2018
