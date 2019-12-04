Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Super 30, Saand Ki Aankh to Release on OTT Platforms in China

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' will release in China for streaming sites delivered via an internet connection.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Super 30, Saand Ki Aankh to Release on OTT Platforms in China
'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Super 30' can be streamed online in China soon

Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd is in the process of releasing Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Saand Ki Aankh on Over the Top (OTT) platform in China in three to six months, its Group CEO for Content, Digital and Games, Shibasish Sarkar, said in Singapore on Tuesday.

These are the two latest films from India heading for China, which is part of the growing content creation by Reliance for the global audiences, he said after addressing the Leaders' Summit at the Asia TV Forum & Market being held 3-6 Dec 2019.

"Our objective is to create content which can now travel to new markets such as China," said Sarkar, adding that the company has formed partnerships in China.

He expressed strong interests in the Chinese market as the company expand globally with India-made content for global audiences.

"Andhadhun" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" were Reliance's the first content films shown in China recently.

"Andhadhun" earned Rs 350 crore at the box office in China compared to just about Rs.60-65 crore in India, he said.

In the OTT space, language is not a barrier as it is all in the subtitles, said Sarkar, emphasising the importance of having good stories for global viewers.

He highlighted good demand for Indian stories set in India for OTT worldwide.

There is Indian talent working with foreign production houses and their writers to create content which is in line with Reliance business focus to be among leading content creating houses.

Reliance also has built a relationship with Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures since 2008, he said, adding that in India, the company has collaborated with reputed storytellers such as Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali and Vikram Bhatt among others to create content for Amazon and Netflix.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com