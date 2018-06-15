Super 30 Star Hrithik Roshan to Host Party for 26 IIT-JEE Students

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan -- all set to play a mathematician in the much-awaited biopic Super 30 -- is planning to host a party for 26 students of Anand Kumar's Super 30 academy who cracked the JEE-Advanced 2018.Hrithik said in a statement: "In the process of shooting for Super 30, I have got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are. Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar. The party is just a small way to meet and personally congratulate them. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do."Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das are a few of the students expected to be present.Anand Kumar established the Super 30 programme in Patna in 2002 to coach economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology.Every year, his institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, conducts a test to select the top 30 students to groom them for the entrance exam.This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is slated to release on January 25, 2019.