Super 30 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan React to Hrithik Roshan's Look in the Film

The official trailer of 'Super 30' was shared by Hrithik Roshan on social media today. Celebrities from Sonali Bendre to Chetan Bhagat reacted to Hrithik's look in the film.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Super 30 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan React to Hrithik Roshan's Look in the Film
Image of Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
As soon as Hrithik Roshan released the trailer of his upcoming film Super 30, fans of the Kaabil actor could not contain their excitement after seeing their favourite superstar back on the silver screen after 2017. Hrithik returns to the theaters on July 12, as he portrays the Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, which is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Super 30 saw Hrithik in a leaner body shape than he is usually in, while his look, including hair, clothes and demeanour, change dramatically too. Earlier, he had discussed how he lost weight to get into the skin of the character.

All the efforts are reflecting in the two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer as Hrithik steals the show and inspires people with his idiosyncratic portrayal of Anand Kumar. To some viewers, Super 30 may remind them of how the 45-year-old actor impressed everyone with his strangely unique performance in the 2003 sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya, where he played a disabled character named Rohit.

Reacting to the trailer of Super 30, Bollywood celebrities showered love and praise on Hrithik, for his dedicated performance that shows in the clip. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the trailer saying, "All the very best Bro braz!!! (sic), while author Chetan Bhagat wrote, "It is outstanding! Loved it loved it loved it! On behalf of every student who has prepared for this exam, thank you for making this film! (sic)"

See their reactions here:

Alia Bhatt and Sonali Bendre commented on Hrithik's feed on Instagram, praising the latter's efforts in Super 30.

Alia Bhatt

Screenshot from Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

