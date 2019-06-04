Super 30 Trailer Gets Big Thumbs Up, Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai
The trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 created quite a stir today, while Sushmita Sen's latest interview has revealed a number of lesser known facts about the former Miss Universe. All this and more in our news wrap today.
With the trailer of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan unleashed a never-seen-before side of him on screen. Playing the genius mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar has made Hrithik completely transform from a Bollywood hero to a deglam avatar with darkened skin, plain clothes, Bhojpuri accent. The makeover seems to have paid off for the actor, as the trailer received largely positive reviews from his fans and the film industry.
Sushmita Sen, who recently celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe pageant, has revealed many lesser known facts about her in a recent interview. The most shocking of all of them was probably the fact that she almost didn't make it to the pageant in Philippines and the organisers were considering sending Aishwarya Rai, who was the first runner-up in the Miss India pageant that year, instead.
While fans love seeing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' together in pictures on social media, the two do bear the brunt of being famous. The couple has been criticised for their love filled Instagram feed. While a user wrote, "This women know how to play the game" another called their wedding a "green card marriage" in the comment section. Several others targeted the 10 year age difference between them. But Priyanka isn't bothered by negative comments.
To mark AbRam turning a year older, Shah Rukh on Tuesday tweeted adorable photos of his three children from the youngest one's birthday party. In the pictures, Aryan is holding AbRam as the three of them stand close to each other to pose for the camera.
After the government tweaked the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 to remove any references to Hindi, a Twitter user took the opportunity to express his own satirical views in the matter by citing the film Raanjhanaa (2013). He emphasised that actor Dhanush, who originally hails from Tamil Nadu, learnt Hindi for the sake of a girl in the romance-drama film but, sadly gave up his life in the end for love. That sparked off more users sharing similar Bollywood references, making it a hilarious thread.
Sushmita Sen beat Aishwarya Rai to the Miss India title, and so became the rightful representative of India at the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. But there came a point when the Bengali beauty almost didn't make it to the international pageant, and the organisers were planning to send Aishwarya instead.
As soon as Hrithik Roshan released the trailer of his upcoming film Super 30, fans of the Kaabil actor could not contain their excitement after seeing their favourite superstar back on the silver screen after 2017. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan showered love and praise on Hrithik, for his dedicated performance that shows in the clip.
