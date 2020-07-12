MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Super 30 Turns One, Mrunal Thakur Gets Nostalgic

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is a biographical drama. It is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. Actor Hrithik Roshan played the lead role in the movie.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
It's a flashback Sunday for actress Mrunal Thakur as she went down the memory lane and recalled shooting for Super 30, which was released a year ago.

Taking to social media, Mrunal wrote: "Don't believe it's been a year! What a fantastic journey ! Thank you Team Super 30 for making it so special.Love you all !12.07.2020."

Along with it, she shared a few images and stills from the film.

Speaking of upcoming projects, Mrunal will be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan and Shahid Kapoor in Jersey respectively.

  • First Published: July 12, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
