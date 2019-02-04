English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Super Bowl 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
With names like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Fast and Furious franchise's Hobbs and Shaw the Super Bowl 2019 had all the big movies coming this year.
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events on TV and like every year production studios eye a spot worth millions of dollars to pitch in their trailers and teasers. With names like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Fast and Furious franchise's Hobbs and Shaw the big game had all the big movies coming this year.
In one place, here are all trailers that aired during the game:
Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)
Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)
Alita: Battle Angel (February 14, 2019)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (August 2, 2019)
Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark (August 2019)
The Twilight Zone
Toy Story 4 (June 21, 2019)
Us (March 22, 2019)
Wonder Park (March 15, 2019)
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 (Hulu)
Hanna (Amazon Prime)
