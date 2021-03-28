Super Dancer 4: 12-year-old Kosam from Arunachal Pradesh Opens up on Facing Casual Racism

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has kickstarted with judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur inviting young talents to gain popularity among the audiences.

One of the contestants named Kosam, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, impressed the three judges with his stunning lyrical hip hop performance on Kabir Singh track Bekhayali. Anurag, Shilpa and Geeta were all praise for Kosam as he wound up his performance. However, he broke the judges’ hearts with his story on facing casual racism.

He said that people call him ‘Chinese-looking’ as he hails from a Northeastern state. “Chinese jaisa dikhta hai, aisa bolte hain log," Kosam said from the stage. He said that he felt really bad when people treated him as such.

Anurag also stood by Kosam as he opened up on facing racism.

Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who became popular as host TRP Mama on a dance reality show, is back reprising the role on Super Dancer 4. Rithvik Dhanjani will be his co-host. The show airs on Sony TV on weekends at 8 pm. It is followed by Indian Idol 12.