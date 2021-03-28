Super Dancer 4 Contestant Opens up on Facing Casual Racism, Nick Jonas Shares Selfie with Priyanka Chopra

Super Dancer 4 contestant, 12-year-old Kosam opened up on casual racism he faces because he hails from Northeast India.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has kickstarted with judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur inviting young talents to gain popularity among the audiences.

One of the contestants named Kosam, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, impressed the three judges with his stunning lyrical hip hop performance on Kabir Singh track Bekhayali. Anurag, Shilpa and Geeta were all praise for Kosam as he wound up his performance. However, he broke the judges’ hearts with his story on facing casual racism.

Rohit Shetty shared on social media that the final schedule of his upcoming directorial venture Cirkus has started. It reunites him with Ranveer Singh after the actor headlined his 2018 action blockbuster Simmba.

A sun kissed picture of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is stealing all the attention on social media.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after contracting the virus.

Abhishek Bachchan says it would be difficult for him to evaluate the kind of person he is, considering how mixed it is with the characters he has played.

