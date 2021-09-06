Super Dancer 4: Farah Khan Emotional After Seeing Performance on Her Bollywood Journey

Choreographer and director Farah Khan got emotional on the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer 4, after seeing a performance depicting her journey in Bollywood. Farah was a guest for the Teachers’ Day special episode which aired on Sunday on Sony TV. Contestant Arshiya and super guru Anuradha gave a tribute to Farah Khan showing her journey in the Hindi film industry through a dance medley. The performance included some of the chart busters choreographed by Farah.

Many other participants also performed on her popular dance numbers. As Farah got to see these performances she got emotional. Arshiya and her Guru Anuradha danced on Farah’s songs including Pehla Nasha, Pehla Khumar and Chhaiyaa Chhaiya.

After the performance of the contestants, while wiping her tears, Khan said, “I’m sorry, I have become emotional, but the thing is that I’ am not used to receive many compliments, but the way you showed my journey through your performance, I felt that I have done something in my life worth recognizing.”

Further praising Arshiya and super guru Anuradha, Farhan said that their performance was excellent and it was a very cinematic act. In the promo, the show judges Geeta Kapur and Shilpa Shetty, became emotional and got up from their seats to hug Farah Khan and comfort her.

In the same episode on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, all the ‘super gurus’ thanked Geeta Kapur for mentoring them and bowed down to their Geeta Maa as a mark of respect. Farah Khan, who was Geeta’s mentor, later comforted her with a hug.

Crediting Farah for her achievements, Geeta said that all her achievements are because of Farah. “Honesty kaam ke baare mein agar maine kahin seekha hai toh sirf inse seekha hai (If I have learnt to be honest towards my work from someone then it is her),” Geeta said.

