Super Dancer 4: Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure to Grace the Dance Reality Show

The weekend episodes of Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer – Chapter 4 will be a visual delight for fans and viewers alike. For one episode, the most loved and all-time favourite actors of the Bollywood industry – Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure will grace the dance reality show, while the other episode will feature the evergreen ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini. The viewers will also get to see the gorgeous actor Mouni Roy and ace singer Jubin Nautiyal who will appear as special guests to promote their new song.

From the high excitement of Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure to be on the show as being the biggest fans of Super Dancer Chapter 4 to Padmini showcasing her dance moves with the contestants, the weekend episodes are set to have several highlights. Jubin will be singing the hit track Tujhe Kitna Chahe aur Hum, and Mouni will be seen performing on Gali Gali with the contestants. Moreover, Hema Malini teased all the contestants as she bought the winner’s trophy with her.

Furthermore, the grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav will be held on 9th October where India will get this season’s winner.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 will air this weekend at 8.00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

