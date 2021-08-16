Super Dancer 4: Judge Anurag Basu Has No Clue About Shilpa Shetty's Return

Ever since businessman Raj Kundra has been taken into judicial custody for allegedly creating and publishing porn films through various apps, his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty has been missing from the reality show Super Dancer 4. In her absence, the makers are inviting special guests each week while Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur take lead on the show as judges. Even now, there is no clarity on her return to the show.

Meanwhile, Anurag has recated to Shilpa’s absence from the show. He told Hindustan Times, “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us."

He further said that he has no clue about Shilpa’s comeback. “I have no clue. I had sent her a message asking, ‘When are you coming back’, but I got no reply, so I don’t know when she will be back. I can’t say. I don’t know what’s happening. Let’s hope (she returns) soon. I’m just looking forward,” he added.

Amid Raj’s arrest row, Shilpa made her first on-screen appearance for a Covid-19 fundraiser event, We For India.

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen being a part of this fundraiser event, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza. For her segment, Shilpa demonstrated breathing exercises and talked about the importance of oxygen reaching brain cells properly. “We are living in a time when everything is dependent on breathing. It is through breathing we can protect our entire system. If your nasal passage is clear, oxygen can reach brain cells easily which will lead to a better immunity", she said.

Shilpa’s Hungama 2 has also released recently.

